Corps to temporarily close Bell Road over J. Percy Priest Dam for maintenance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 17, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam is closing at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, until 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, for routine maintenance activities.



"The dam is safely operating as designed. The road closure will provide personnel the opportunity to replace protective huts that cover spillway equipment without the interference of vehicle traffic," said Christopher Campbell, hydropower superintendent.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway. The J. Percy Priest Visitor Center, Stones River Greenway Trailhead and Right Bank Tailwater area will remain open during this road closure.



Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time. The closure begins just beyond the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike and Bell Road on the west side of the dam up to the overlook parking area on the east side.



While not expected, adverse weather or other factors that impede planned work may extend this road closure. For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake updates at www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.)

