Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps to temporarily close Bell Road over J. Percy Priest Dam for maintenance

    Corps to temporarily close Bell Road over J. Percy Priest Dam for maintenance

    Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J....... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Story by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 17, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam is closing at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, until 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, for routine maintenance activities.

    "The dam is safely operating as designed. The road closure will provide personnel the opportunity to replace protective huts that cover spillway equipment without the interference of vehicle traffic," said Christopher Campbell, hydropower superintendent.

    Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway. The J. Percy Priest Visitor Center, Stones River Greenway Trailhead and Right Bank Tailwater area will remain open during this road closure.

    Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time. The closure begins just beyond the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike and Bell Road on the west side of the dam up to the overlook parking area on the east side.

    While not expected, adverse weather or other factors that impede planned work may extend this road closure. For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake updates at www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 13:58
    Story ID: 471605
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps to temporarily close Bell Road over J. Percy Priest Dam for maintenance, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps to temporarily close Bell Road over J. Percy Priest Dam for maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Nashville
    J. Percy Priest Lake
    J. Percy Priest Dam
    Bell Road
    Roadway Closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT