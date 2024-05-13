USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

MAYPORT Fla. (May 17, 2024) – Cmdr. TJ Orth relieved Cmdr. Jonathan Williams as USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Commanding Officer, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, May 17th.



As St. Louis’ 5th Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Williams, led the ship through an arduous Basic Phase; preparing St. Louis for her inaugural deployment. Under his command, the crew was able to succeed through Crew Certification, Bridge Resource Management, Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA), Engineering Light Off Assessment (LOA), and INSURV.



Amongst the obstacles of getting the ship certified and materially ready to support the mission in the 4th Fleet Area of Responsibility, the crew continued to perform above and beyond Fleet average. During Cmdr. Williams’ time onboard, the crew earned Battle Excellence Awards for Maritime Warfare, Command and Control, Safety, and Medical; highlighting the hard work and accomplishments the crew attained.



Honoring and remembering the namesake’s rich history was also very important during Williams’ time as Commanding Officer. The ship conducted several community outreach programs, most notably participating in St. Louis Navy week. The ship also conducted an American Connections Media Outreach with the Navy Office of Community Outreach where 80 percent of the crew shared their story with their hometowns, helping the Navy with recruitment and future retention.



Under his command, St. Louis entered a new era as the crew merged from the Blue and Gold crew construct into one solidified team November 2023. As one crew, the HELLCATS were made stronger as a unified command under Cmdr. Williams.



“It’s been my greatest honor to serve and lead the Sailors of St. Louis, we have been challenged at every turn, but nothing has been able to stop this crew from continuing to work hard towards the mission, said Williams.” “I am proud to have been their commanding officer. Time and time again, the crew has persevered through a demanding and arduous schedule.”



Cmdr. Williams is a native of Houston, Texas, and previously served as the Executive Officer aboard USS Little Rock (LCS 9) and is a graduate of the University of South Florida, University of Arkansas, and Air Command and Staff College. Williams will report to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, U.S. Fourth Fleet, for his next assignment.



"I am humbled and excited to assume command of St. Louis and lead the amazing HELLCATS. There is no greater honor than being the Commanding Officer of a United States warship, said Orth.” "I have had the privilege of working with the Sailors and families of St. Louis for the past year and a half as the Executive Officer and I have never met a more resilient and accomplished group of men and women. As we prepare to deploy, I know our challenges are soon to come, but I look forward to continuing our proud service together as we continue to be the Gateway to Freedom as we serve our nation."

Cmdr. Orth is a native of Farmville, Virginia and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Naval War College. His most recent assignment was as the Executive Officer of St. Louis.



USS St. Louis (LCS 19), homeported in Mayport, FL, is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2.

LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments defeat 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

