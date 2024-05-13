Tulsa District observes ‘Wear a Life Jacket to Work Day’

To raise water safety awareness, the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is participating in ‘Wear A Life Jacket To Work Day,’ May 17.



Tulsa District employees who participate are wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device while on duty.



The ‘Wear A Life Jacket To Work Day’ is an annual observance and one of many activities the district promotes to reduce water-related fatalities.



“Tulsa District does an outstanding job with spreading the water safety message throughout the year across the states of Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas by participating in a variety of events,” said Abby Jones, co-chair of the Tulsa District Water Safety Project Development Team. “We do our best to send representatives to boat shows, fairs, school programs and community events throughout the year.”



According to Jones, Tulsa District’s Water Safety Development Team recorded 286,730 onsite and offsite direct contacts in Fiscal Year 2023. A direct interaction occurs when water safety booth staff, and park rangers on duty, speak with individuals one-on-one about water safety.



In fiscal year 2023, 20 fatalities occurred at Tulsa District public recreation areas. Jones said the Water Safety Development Team work to promote life jacket wear, and safe recreation decisions by promoting the water safety message.



“By spreading the water safety message to adults and children, we believe countless lives have been saved,” said Jones. “One drowning is too many. We strive to make that number zero.”



According to USACE statistics, the victims in 89 percent of the 4,097 public recreation fatalities at USACE parks from fiscal year 1998 to 2023 were not wearing a life jacket.



“Wearing a life jacket is one of the most important decisions you can make to avoid drowning when you are enjoying water-based recreation activities,” said Jones. “We have a saying in USACE that reflects that fact, ‘Life jackets worn, nobody mourns!’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:06 Story ID: 471563 Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District observes ‘Wear a Life Jacket to Work Day’, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.