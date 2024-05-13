USS Ronald Reagan Completes Final FDNF Selected Restricted Availability

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 11, 2024) – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), completed their Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) on schedule.

From January to May 2024, the ship conducted organizational, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and concluded the maintenance period with a scheduled underway period prior to departing Yokosuka, Japan, for the last time as the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, May 16.

“The crew of Ronald Reagan and their teammates on the U.S. and Japanese civilian workforce established a culture of transparency, clear communication and cooperation to focus on mission accomplishment,” said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Task Force 70. “Together, their exceptional work enabled completion of a larger scope of work than originally planned, and to chip away at items for their next planned maintenance period later in 2024.”

The SRA maintenance was conducted by maintenance teams from the ship, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF), and the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center. These maintenance teams spent more than 191,000 combined man-days overhauling the ship and completing 167 major repairs.

“The ship’s time at sea was a successful operational measure of the efforts from the entire maintenance team involved in the SRA,” said Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer. “Completing our SRA ahead of schedule gets us back to where my crew wants to be – at sea, launching and recovering aircraft and conducting operations with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.”

During the scheduled underway period, Ronald Reagan’s crew tested several of the ship’s systems including the execution of high-speed turns, anchoring, testing of countermeasure wash-down and aqueous film forming foam systems, and testing of the ship’s self-defense weapons systems. Successful completion of these tests marked the official end of the SRA.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

