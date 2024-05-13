Aircraft generation preps, launches C-130J multi-ship

A multi-ship of eight C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron participated in an aircraft generation event on Yokota’s flightline May 15.



Aircraft generations serve as a method for installations to prepare aircraft for aerial - in this case, airlift - operations on short notice. Ultimately, they showcase the installation and unit’s ability to swiftly deploy multiple aircraft to maintain airlift operations.



With participation from the 36th AS and agency support from the 374th Maintenance Group and 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the aircraft took over the active airfield of Yokota Air Base with cargo secured and in tow.



“Aircraft generation events measure our wing’s proactive and reactive logistics capabilities to demonstrate our ability to perform tasks given by our major command,” said 1st Lt. Patrick Kelly, 374th LRS plans and integration OIC. “Whether its training or real-world, these events provide our mobility functions with the necessary data and expertise to effectively move and receive assets as a hub-and-spoke location during any given contingency scenario.”



During this generation event, the 374th LRS led the Deployment Reception Control Center, which serves as wing leadership’s nerve center to all operations concerning the generation. They translate the installation commander’s vision and intent to participating organizations and ensure synchronization, comprehension of timelines and requirements.



“Working behind-the-scenes is dynamic and challenging. Very little will ever follow through as planned,” said Kelly. “Through regulations, policies and procedures, these efforts ensure quality and standardization as we collaborate to prepare and deliver assets in an ever-changing and high-stress environment.”



Maintaining mission readiness and capabilities may seem as a mere goal, but in reality it is a continuous state of being at the 374th Airlift Wing. Through vigilance, training and dedication, airpower and airlift operations remain robust and ready here at Yokota Air Base due to the efforts of the Airmen at the forefront.



“This generation event is more than just a demonstration of our capabilities,” said Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander. “It is a testament to our preparedness and our ability to rapidly execute airlift operations in our region. Our success in today’s aircraft generation is a result of the unwavering dedication and excellence from our Yokota Airmen and our mission.”

