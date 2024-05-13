Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft generation preps, launches C-130J multi-ship

    Yokota launches C-130J multi-ship for generation exercise

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Gonzalez Acevedo, 374th Aircraft Maintenance...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A multi-ship of eight C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron participated in an aircraft generation event on Yokota’s flightline May 15.

    Aircraft generations serve as a method for installations to prepare aircraft for aerial - in this case, airlift - operations on short notice. Ultimately, they showcase the installation and unit’s ability to swiftly deploy multiple aircraft to maintain airlift operations.

    With participation from the 36th AS and agency support from the 374th Maintenance Group and 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the aircraft took over the active airfield of Yokota Air Base with cargo secured and in tow.

    “Aircraft generation events measure our wing’s proactive and reactive logistics capabilities to demonstrate our ability to perform tasks given by our major command,” said 1st Lt. Patrick Kelly, 374th LRS plans and integration OIC. “Whether its training or real-world, these events provide our mobility functions with the necessary data and expertise to effectively move and receive assets as a hub-and-spoke location during any given contingency scenario.”

    During this generation event, the 374th LRS led the Deployment Reception Control Center, which serves as wing leadership’s nerve center to all operations concerning the generation. They translate the installation commander’s vision and intent to participating organizations and ensure synchronization, comprehension of timelines and requirements.

    “Working behind-the-scenes is dynamic and challenging. Very little will ever follow through as planned,” said Kelly. “Through regulations, policies and procedures, these efforts ensure quality and standardization as we collaborate to prepare and deliver assets in an ever-changing and high-stress environment.”

    Maintaining mission readiness and capabilities may seem as a mere goal, but in reality it is a continuous state of being at the 374th Airlift Wing. Through vigilance, training and dedication, airpower and airlift operations remain robust and ready here at Yokota Air Base due to the efforts of the Airmen at the forefront.

    “This generation event is more than just a demonstration of our capabilities,” said Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander. “It is a testament to our preparedness and our ability to rapidly execute airlift operations in our region. Our success in today’s aircraft generation is a result of the unwavering dedication and excellence from our Yokota Airmen and our mission.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 02:26
    Story ID: 471502
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft generation preps, launches C-130J multi-ship, by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Yokota aircraft generation event
    Yokota aircraft generation event
    Yokota launches C-130J multi-ship for generation exercise
    Yokota launches C-130J multi-ship for generation exercise
    Yokota aircraft generation exercise
    Yokota aircraft generation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    logistics
    LRS
    maintenance
    cargo
    C-130J Super Hercules
    aircraft generation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT