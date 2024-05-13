III Armored Corps Celebrates 106th Birthday

Photo By Sgt. James Alegria | U.S. Army Soldiers Col. Chad Foster, III Armored Corps Chief of Staff (left), Pvt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Alegria | U.S. Army Soldiers Col. Chad Foster, III Armored Corps Chief of Staff (left), Pvt. Amar Sharma (middle), and Lt. Col. Bradley Kattelmann (right), representing the youngest and oldest Soldiers, cut a cake using a traditional saber during the cake cutting celebration of the 106th III Armored Corps Birthday at Fort Cavazos, May 16, 2023. The III Armored Corps celebrates its 106th birthday as an opportunity to honor its longstanding legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Alegria) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (May 16, 2024) - The U.S. Army's III Armored Corps celebrated its 106th birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony honoring its rich history and decades of contributions to national defense. Established on May 16, 1918, during World War I, the III Armored Corps has played a pivotal role in numerous conflicts, earning a distinguished reputation for its combat effectiveness and leadership.



To commemorate the III Armored Corps’ storied past a celebration at Fort Cavazos, home to the III Armored Corps, commenced with a formal ceremony attended by soldiers, veterans, and their families.



Col. Chad Foster, III Armored Corps Chief of Staff, delivered the keynote address, reflecting on the Corps' rich history and its ongoing mission.



“Over 106 years, 23 divisions have been a part of the III Armored Corps.” Foster said. “And over those 106 years more than 3 million American servicemembers have served as part of the III Armored Corps including the 82,167 servicemembers that make up our formation today”.



Throughout the span of its existence, members of the III Armored Corps have proudly donned the heraldic symbol of the caltrop. The caltrop is a 4-proged device used during war to disrupt and disable enemy tanks and four-wheeled vehicles. When placed on the ground it sits on three prongs exposing the fourth to inflict damage. The three prongs anchored securely in the ground represent the strength and stability of the III Armored Corps. III Armored Corps Soldier, Staff. Sgt. Adam Gerrits expanded on the history of the unit patch with those in attendance.



“106 years ago today, the Corps was established simultaneously with other Corps-level elements taking part in World War I. To differentiate the III Armored Corps from other elements, a patch design of a white and blue three-pointed star was approved, symbolizing the corps’ numerical designation.” Gerrits said.



He further explained how later, during World War II, the three points of the star were said to represent the three major branches of the combat arms in the Corps: Armor, Artillery and Infantry to finally, recognize the Corps’ unique status as the largest armored unit in the United States Army.





Of equal historical significance is the III Armored Corps’ association as the Phantom Corps. III Armored Corps Deputy Chief of Staff, Col. Steven Tabat, shared how this nickname was earned. He set the stage by describing the dire scenario that began to unfold during the Battle of the Bulge on 16 December 1944 when over 20 German Divisions began to encircle American Forces in the town of Bastogne. He further explained how German leadership maintained low expectations for a swift counterattack by Allied forces given the punishing weather conditions that limited air operations and restricted movement. However, less than two weeks after the German assault began the 4th Armored Division, under the III Armored Corps broke through German lines to relieve the American soldiers.



“The III Armored Corps acted with such speed, and attacked at the most critical junctures that it led the German commanders to ask each other, first at Bastogne and later at Remagen “Who is this Corps? This Phantom Corps?” Tabat said. “We bear the nickname today as a symbol of the courage and skill of the servicemembers who came before us, and for the fear that they struck in the hearts of their adversaries.”



Although III Armored Corps has associated as the Phantom Corps for over a decade, the traditional designation by the Department of the Army and the Chief of Military History was officially announced during the Corps’ birthday celebration.



“I want to thank all of you for being here today while we make a piece of unit history a little more official.” Foster said before publishing the orders.



The commemoration ended with a cake-cutting ceremony, a military tradition symbolizing the unity and continuity of the Corps. The oldest and youngest soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, Lt. Col Michael McBride, 56, and Private First Class Karan Sharma, 18—cut the cake together, signifying the passing of the Corps' values and traditions to the next generation.



Sharma expressed how grateful he was to be able to participate in the celebration. “Although I’ve only been in the U.S. Army for one year and a member of the III Armored Corps for four months, I have learned so much in a short time and look forward to carrying the legacy of the Corps.”



McBride shared the sentiment by thanking the leadership for the opportunity to participate in the historical event. “I am honored to be part of this ceremony and proud to represent all of those that have come before me.”



As the III Armored Corps looks to the future, its leadership remains focused on maintaining operational readiness and continuing to adapt to new threats and technologies. The III Armored Corps maintains the reputation as the U.S. Army’s most lethal force due to its fire superiority and ability to bring lethal capabilities to the fight. The Corps' enduring legacy serves as a testament to the bravery and dedication of the soldiers who have served and continue to serve under its banner.



For more information on the III Armored Corps and its history, visit the official U.S. Army website or contact the III Armored Corps Public Affairs Office.