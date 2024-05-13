Trailblazer Soldiers Treated to Family Ball

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman | Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Tsaoorellana, assigned to Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman | Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Tsaoorellana, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Sustainment Troops Battalion, and his daughter Allison, work through a family exercise, as part of the Family Ball hosted by the 4th DSTB religious support office and Chaplain (Capt.) Alan Sinqfield, at Glen Eyrie Castle in western Colorado Springs, May 10. The Family Ball was meant to be an opportunity for Soldiers, and their families to come together and enjoy an evening undistracted from work and stresses. A time to enjoy together and reconnect with their kids. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman, 4th DSB Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Colorado Springs, Colo.—On a chilly Colorado Springs evening, suits, ties, and the finest dresses were the fashionable wardrobe of the evening, as a glamorous event took place at the Glen Eyrie Castle in western Colorado Springs.

The cause of all the glitz and glam was the result of planning and coordination by the 4th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, religious support office, and Chaplain (Capt.) Alan Sinqfield, as he hosted a Family Ball, May 10.

The Family Ball was meant to be an opportunity for Soldiers, and their families to come together and enjoy an evening undistracted from work and stresses. A time to enjoy together and reconnect with their kids.

“The purpose of tonight was to show our kids how much they mean to us,” said Chaplain Sinqfied. “This was a day not just about mom and dad, but about spending that time with our kids, because sometimes they suffer with us being gone.”

The evening included, wondering around the castle grounds for photos, discussion with the chaplain, and a gourmet dinner provided by the location. The evening ended with fun, dancing, and chance for families to have special time together.

“These events are important because as service members we forget the home life, and how important it is,” said Sinqfield. “So, as we strengthen home life through the family, then we are building better Soldiers. If the Soldier is happy with his home life, then he will feel good about his work life.”

For one attendee, a human resources noncommissioned officer and her daughter, the opportunity to take part in the family ball was a first, and a chance to dress fancy.

“I think it was cool to have this type of ball,” said Veronica Reyes, assigned to the 22nd Human Resources Company. “This was my daughters first time getting all dressed up. I have been in a few different units, and I haven’t ever seen anyone do something like this.”

As the evening ended, and families started to head home, the chaplain hopes that the families took away one very important theme from the night’s events, communication.

“I hope the parents take away that we need to be intentional when it is time to be with our kids,” said Sinqfield. “We always need to have communication, and just talk honestly with our kids.”