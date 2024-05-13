New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Save 15% On All First-Day Purchases May 23 Through 30

Photo By Marisa Conner | New MILITARY STAR cardmembers can stack the savings for big discounts! Shoppers who...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | New MILITARY STAR cardmembers can stack the savings for big discounts! Shoppers who sign up for and use a new MILITARY STAR card May 23 through May 30 save 15% on purchases made the first day, which can be combined with other exclusive offers. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Gy. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account May 23 through May 30 will save 15% on all purchases made the first day—and the savings don’t stop there.



The 15% savings for new cardmembers, which is being offered instead of the usual 10% first-day discount, can be combined with other exclusive cardmember offers, including:

• 15% off clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories May 24 to May 27.

• 10% off fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, watches and beauty purchases May 24 to May 27.

• 0% interest and no payments for 12 months on electronics purchases of $699 or more May 24 to June 20.



Cardmembers can view the full details of these and other offers at MyECP.com by clicking on “Promotions” at the top of the page.



Cardmembers also save with everyday discounts on food, fuel and online shipping, all while earning unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere MILITARY STAR is accepted, including commissaries.



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing line of credit. The 15% first-day discount applies everywhere the card is accepted. The first-day discount is dependent on the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



