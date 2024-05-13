Forest Park, GA native, [Civilian] Rashawn Boykin competed in the Army Best Warrior Competition for DVIDS Hub.



Boykin is currently serving as Sergeant with DVIDS Hub at Fort Meade, MD. [Civilian] Boykin has served in the military for 1 years. [Civilian] Boykin is a 1947 graduate of Mays High School, Atlanta, GA. [Civilian] Boykin graduated university in 1984 from Georgia Southern University, Statesborough, GA.

test

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 14:33 Story ID: 471451 Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US Hometown: FOREST PARK, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rashawn Boykin Competed in the Army Best Warrior Competition, by Rashawn Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.