Santos Meza is the command security manager for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, working out of the command headquarters building. He oversees security clearances and compliance for NAVSTA Rota personnel as well as personnel stationed at U.S. National Support Element (USNSE) Lisbon, Madrid and Valencia.



“I safeguard classified information by ensuring compliance with government and company security policies and procedures,” he said.



Meza, originally from Santa Monica, California, served active duty in the U.S. Air Force for over 22 years as a civil engineer. Since retiring from the Air Force, he has worked for U.S. Air Force Europe (USAFE), U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) prior to arriving at NAVSTA Rota.



He enjoys his daily work because it keeps him busy and he gets to meet a lot of people.



“Everyone has a different story,” he said.



Despite being hidden behind a locked door, Meza relays that the security manager’s office is here to help the community and that, “it’s best to reach out before an issue gets out of hand.”



In his free time, Meza and his wife of over 22 years are enjoying their (semi) retired life here in Spain. His wife is a tour guide and Meza likes to tag along on her trips whenever possible.



“We are now empty nesters and are living the dream.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 04:21 Story ID: 471401 Location: ES Hometown: SANTA MONICA, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Santos Meza, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.