    Team Rota: Santos Meza

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240513-N0NC885-1007 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 13, 2024) Santos Meza, command security manager for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo in front of command headquarters building, May 13, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: SANTA MONICA, CA, US
    Naval Station Rota
    Team Rota
    Command Security

