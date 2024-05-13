240513-N0NC885-1007 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 13, 2024) Santos Meza, command security manager for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo in front of command headquarters building, May 13, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

This work, Team Rota: Santos Meza, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.