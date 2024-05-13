Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    261st COS Ready Cyber Crew conducts threat hunting exercise

    261st COS Ready Cyber Crew conducts threat hunting exercise

    1st Lt. Tyler Johnson, cyber effects officer with the 261st Cyberspace Operations

    VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing

    The 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station conducted a Ready Cyber Crew threat hunting exercise May 4, 2024.

    The exercise was conducted to develop new readiness strategies to target malicious cyber activities and maintain their cybersecurity skillsets.

    “We go through these real-world scenarios to find operational gaps and analyze our procedures so that when it comes time for mission, we’re prepared to execute,” said Senior Master Sergeant Miguel Barajas, 261st COS, assistant mission element lead for the RCP exercise.

    The use of pre-planned exercise and training opportunities is key to maintain the cyber operators sharpness and ability to affect the cyber battle space.

    The team of network and host operators worked through planning, assessing vulnerabilities, triaging various scenarios, and presenting findings and recommendations to their stakeholders both federally and for the State of California.

    Through executing quarterly threat hunting exercises to prepare for the future of digital warfare, the 261st COS is looking to dominate the cyber terrain far into the future.

