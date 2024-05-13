261st COS Ready Cyber Crew conducts threat hunting exercise

California Air National Guard Airmen with the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron conduct a Ready Cyber Crew Program (RCP) exercise May 4, 2024 at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California. the exercise was conducted to develop new readiness strategies to target malicious cyber activities and maintain their cybersecurity skillsets.

