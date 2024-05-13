Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    261st COS Ready Cyber Crew conducts threat hunting exercise

    VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melanie L. Nolen 

    195th Wing

    California Air National Guard Airmen with the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron conduct a Ready Cyber Crew Program (RCP) exercise May 4, 2024 at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California. the exercise was conducted to develop new readiness strategies to target malicious cyber activities and maintain their cybersecurity skillsets.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:25
    VIRIN: 240504-Z-HI248-2065
    Location: VAN NUYS, CA, US
    This work, 261st COS Ready Cyber Crew conducts threat hunting exercise, by SrA Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    CANG
    195WG
    261COS

