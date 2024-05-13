Community recognizes top enlisted members

Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, left, 4th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, left, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Kevin Mortenson, Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation Military Affairs Council chairman, present Outstanding Enlisted Awards to Sgt. 1st Class Michael O’Brien, Sgt. Noreen May P. Lim and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class D’Nae Wilson during the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation Armed Forces Luncheon May 13, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. O’Brien and Lim are both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Inf. Div. Wilson is assigned to U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Space Force Base. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fort Carson Soldiers claimed two of the three outstanding enlisted member awards at the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation annual Armed Forces Luncheon May 13, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.



Sgt. Noreen May P. Lim and Sgt. 1st Class Michael O’Brien, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, were selected as the top NCO and senior NCO award winners. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class D’Nae Wilson, assigned to U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Space Force Base, received the outstanding junior enlisted award.



Seventeen enlisted competitors were nominated from the five military installations located in the Colorado Springs area.



The keynote speaker, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, spoke about the importance of the armed forces working together.



“Armed Forces Day not only honors our service members, but also signifies our armed forces readiness for any eventuality,” he said. “A day where we emphasize that despite having an Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Space Force, we stand together in the line of duty to serve this great nation.”



Kupratty said he was proud of the nominees and award finalists and is excited about the future impact they will make within their service branches.



Lim was recognized for her many volunteer activities, such as becoming a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) ambassador and volunteering with the Red Cross during her deployment to Poland where she organizing events that encompassed volleyball playoffs, cookouts, participation in local parades, visiting orphanages and animal shelters, and connecting Soldiers facing emergencies with Red Cross resources.



“I am very honored, and I am also proud of my unit because I could not have done it without their support,” said Lim. “I would like to thank the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC for giving us this platform for me and the rest of the 16 nominees to be recognized for what we have done, not only in our work but what we have done in the community as well.”



O’Brien was honored for his involvement with multiple community activities. He is a volunteer youth sports coach for soccer, football and volleyball through the City of Fountain community recreation center. He volunteers at the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center as an equine maintainer and riding assistant, where he works with individuals to strengthen occupational and cognitive functions and support for balance, directional disabilities and motor functions. O’Brien also helps veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression through a non-profit organization.



“It was an honor to be selected to represent the unit and then I heard I was selected to represent Fort Carson, which was an extreme honor. I didn’t think in my wildest dreams that I would win because I’ve heard some of the accomplishments from the other nominees and … all of them were outstanding,” said O’Brien. “Right before they called my name I turned to my wife and said, ‘I don’t think I am going to win.’”



The focus of the event was to allow the community to show its support for enlisted members and their Families.



Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer president and chief executive officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, reflected on her experience as a judge on the senior NCO panel.



“My conclusion is every one of them were outstanding,” said Kleymeyer. “Our national security is in great hands and those recognized are among some of the best in our region tackling complex and ever-evolving missions while they’re developing Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians, Marines and Coast Guard members.”