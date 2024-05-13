Fort Sill celebrates leadership program graduation with enhanced networking and mentorship opportunities

Photo By Monica Wood | Graduates from the sixth iteration of Fort Sill’s Leadership program pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Graduates from the sixth iteration of Fort Sill’s Leadership program pose for a class photo May 10, 2024, at their graduation ceremony. The 42 newest Fort Sill leaders just finished eight months of professional development and extensive training in one of two tracks – junior and senior leaders’ program. Leadership Fort Sill, now preparing for its next cycle, encourages eligible GS-9 through GS-13 candidates to apply. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma—Fort Sill’s Leadership program graduated its latest cohort May 10, 2024, celebrating its participants' achievements in a ceremony which highlighted their eight-month journey of professional development and extensive training.



The program began in October 2023 and consisted of two tracks: the junior and senior leader programs, graduating eight and 34 participants, respectively.



"Both programs run concurrently for eight months, offering an eye-opening experience for participants to understand the full scope and capabilities of Fort Sill as an enterprise," said Kevin Stone, the program coordinator.



Participants began their leadership journey with a speed mentoring session, pairing each with a senior leader who guided them throughout the program. The curriculum included problem-solving activities and installation tours, which included a notable visit to Fort Sill’s Basic Training facilities.



"Our senior mentors, all GS-14s and deputies across various enterprises, offer more than guidance. They serve as a sounding board, sharing their invaluable experiences within the Army and their specific roles," Stone said. He added that this interaction enhances professional skills and aids in personal growth, helping participants fine-tune their resumes and prepare for future challenges.



During the ceremony, Fort Sill Deputy Garrison Commander Julia Sibilla challenged the graduates to apply their newfound skills back at their units.



"I'm challenging you to be forces for positive change in work environments. We need your leadership efforts. We need you to go back on this experience with energy and networking and knowledge and enthusiasm for your own careers back in your workplace," Sibilla said, underscoring the importance of the program in fostering leadership and professional development.



Adding to the accolades, Joe Gallagher, deputy to the FCoE commanding general, remarked on the unique spirit of this year's class, highlighting the cohesiveness and dynamism of the group.



"I just want to say thanks for joining us on this journey. It has been very interesting here. This has been the most energetic class where the class has come together the most as an entity, and we saw that early on," said Gallagher.



Applications for the program open in September each year and announcements are made through social media platforms. The program boasts a 20% promotion rate among participants, a testament to its effectiveness in career advancement.



Stone, who has been with the program for six years, highlighted the lasting impact of the networking opportunities it offers.



"Networking is crucial, and through six iterations of the program, I’ve seen firsthand how it propels our Soldiers forward, both in their careers and personal lives," said Stone.



Leadership Fort Sill, now preparing for its next cycle, encourages eligible GS-9 through GS-13 candidates to apply.



"Don’t hesitate," Stone advised. "If you meet the qualifications and have the support of your leadership, join us to expand your horizons and build lasting connections."



As Fort Sill continues to develop leaders who are well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern military engagements, the Leadership Fort Sill program remains a cornerstone of its commitment to nurturing top-tier personnel.