    New Fort Sill Leaders

    New Fort Sill Leaders

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Graduates from the sixth iteration of Fort Sill's Leadership program pose for a class photo May 10, 2024, at their graduation ceremony. The 42 newest Fort Sill leaders just finished eight months of professional development and extensive training in one of two tracks – junior and senior leaders' program. Leadership Fort Sill, now preparing for its next cycle, encourages eligible GS-9 through GS-13 candidates to apply.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 10:57
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill celebrates leadership program graduation with enhanced networking and mentorship opportunities

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Fort Sill Leadership 006
    junior leader's program
    senior leader's program

