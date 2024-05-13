New Fort Sill Leaders

Graduates from the sixth iteration of Fort Sill’s Leadership program pose for a class photo May 10, 2024, at their graduation ceremony. The 42 newest Fort Sill leaders just finished eight months of professional development and extensive training in one of two tracks – junior and senior leaders’ program. Leadership Fort Sill, now preparing for its next cycle, encourages eligible GS-9 through GS-13 candidates to apply.

