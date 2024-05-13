127 PACT Sailors Select Ratings at CDS Europe

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - One-hundred and twenty-seven Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors selected their rating during Career Development Symposium events at Naval Station Rota, Spain May 6 – 7, 2024.



Sailors with a minimum of 10 months at their first duty station are eligible to attend a PACT Rodeo, where they have the opportunity to select their rating and commence on a path toward advancement. PACT Rodeos also let Sailors negotiate for their duty station while applying for their rating.



“If you don’t know what rate you want to strike yet this would be the perfect place to come to,” said Airman Robert Aragon. “It’s your choice, your career and in the end it’s all about you and what you want to do for your career.”



The most selected rates during the CDS PACT engagements were Aviation Machinist’s Mate, Logistics Specialist, Operations Specialist, Personnel Specialist and Retail Services Specialist.



“There’s many different opportunities for PACT Sailors,” said Airman Jose Velasquez. “I was at a standstill in my career in the Navy. Now, I’m able to promote and move further in my career.”



PACT Rodeos simplify the rating process, helping Sailors further their careers and providing them an opportunity to interact with Enlisted Community Managers and detailers.



For more information, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Shore-Special/PACT/



