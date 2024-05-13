Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127 PACT Sailors Select Ratings at CDS Europe

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    One-hundred and twenty-seven Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors selected their rating during Career Development Symposium events at Naval Station Rota, Spain May 6 – 7, 2024.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

