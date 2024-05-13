NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway visits MCRD Parris Island

Photo By Pfc. Ayden Cassano | NASCAR driver Chris Buescher, FOX NASCAR reporter Josh Sims, and Charlotte Motor...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Ayden Cassano | NASCAR driver Chris Buescher, FOX NASCAR reporter Josh Sims, and Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager Greg Walter visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 14, 2024. Their visit to the depot was part of Mission 600, a series of interactive educational visits for some of NASCAR’s top drivers to regional military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C.—NASCAR driver Christopher Buescher, FOX NASCAR reporter Josh Sims, and Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager Greg Walter visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island May 14 in preparation for the Coca Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway held during Memorial Day weekend.

Their visit to the depot was part of Mission 600, a series of interactive educational visits for some of NASCAR’s top drivers to regional military bases. The goal of the program is to have NASCAR drivers experience military life firsthand.

Arriving in the rain, they each stood on the yellow footprints welcomed by drill instructors.

For Walter, it was a visceral experience.

“You underestimate the degree of training that goes into making a Marine,’ said Walter. “The experience of standing on those yellow footprints and understanding what a recruit goes through is humbling.”

While aboard the base, they competed in several events, including a virtual reality pugil stick fighting competition and a live-fire marksmanship competition.

Sims dominated the pugil stick competition while Buescher won in a “close race” in the marksmanship competition. Additionally, each of them completed the 60’ rappel tower twice during their visit.

Buescher said it was an honor to get to come to Parris Island and see what recruit s go through.

“Today was a great way to get behind the scenes and realize what goes into enjoying the freedoms that we do.”

Buescher said each year he looks forward to the Coca Cola 600 and the unique way NASCAR is able to honor fallen service members during the race.

Since 2018, all of the Defense Department's service branches have joined with NASCAR to honor the U.S. military during the race. All of the cars racing will carry the name of a fallen service member on their windshields.

According to Walter, the Coca Cola 600 is more than 40 cars and a finish line.

“So many people think of Memorial Day as the beginning of summer,” said Walter. “But for many of us and particularly for those who have served, it is a solemn holiday. With this race, we want to make sure we tell the story of those fallen service members correctly, so people recognize that freedom isn’t free.”

-30-