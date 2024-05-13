NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway visits MCRD Parris Island

NASCAR driver Chris Buescher, FOX NASCAR reporter Josh Sims, and Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager Greg Walter visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 14, 2024. Their visit to the depot was part of Mission 600, a series of interactive educational visits for some of NASCAR’s top drivers to regional military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)

