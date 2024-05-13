Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway visits MCRD Parris Island [Image 7 of 11]

    NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway visits MCRD Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    NASCAR driver Chris Buescher, FOX NASCAR reporter Josh Sims, and Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager Greg Walter visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 14, 2024. Their visit to the depot was part of Mission 600, a series of interactive educational visits for some of NASCAR’s top drivers to regional military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 10:51
    VIRIN: 240514-M-OL563-2676
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    NASCAR
    tower
    rifle
    drill instructor
    MCRDPI
    Chris Buescher

