Local Air Force Leadership to Host U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants’ Visit to Minnesota!

St. Paul, Minn. – The U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants will visit Minnesota as part of its upper-Midwest tour Apr. 7 – 11, 2024. Three of the five Minnesota tour locations will be hosted by local Air Force leadership from the Minnesota National Guard and Air Force Reserves.



“We are thrilled for the opportunity to meet people during our performances in Minnesota in April,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Don Schofield, who serves as the Commander and Conductor of The United States Air Force Band in Washington, D.C. “Partnering with Minnesota-based Air Force leadership during this tour provides the ideal opportunity to enhance relationships with local communities and to give back to those people who have given so much.”



The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connect with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.



The cities and dates for the Minnesota-based portion of this tour are:



Apr. 7 at the Bemidji High School Performing Arts Center, Bemidji, MN

Apr. 8 in Brainerd

Apr. 9 in St. Michael-Albertville, hosted by 133rd Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Jesse Carlson

Apr 10 in Waconia, hosted by 934th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Samuel Kraemer

Apr. 11 at the Minnesota Symphony Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, hosted by 133rd Airlift Wing Deputy Commander Col. Michael Piontek



I’m very proud to host and share the music of the Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Carlson, Commander, 133rd Airlift Wing. “Sharing their talent with Minnesota is something we don’t often get to do. I encourage everyone to come enjoy a very special performance while they are in town.”



All concerts are free and open to the public.

