Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex

Photo By Abby Korfhage | From left to right: Col. Mike Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander; Lt. Col. Russ Whitlock, 910th Mission Support Group commander; Ed Smuke, Youngstown Air Reserve Station base civil engineer; Senior Airman J.J. Pinedo-Alva, 910th Airlift Wing Airman of the Year and 910th Security Forces Squadron; Cristie Mitchell, USACE Louisville District; Chad Gimmi, Congressman David Joyce's office; Terry Slaybaugh, vice president of sites and infrastructure for JobsOhio; and Mike Coates, senior president of Mike Coates Construction participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking event for the main gate relocation project at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, April 23, 2024.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District participated in a groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off construction of the new main gate complex at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, Ohio, April 23, 2024.



A group of distinguished guests representing the 910th Airlift Wing, USACE, JobsOhio, YARS community partners and the building contractors all attended the event.



The YARS main gate relocation is a military construction project totaling approximately $11 million. The contract for the project was awarded in September 2023, and the acquisition of the property needed for the project marked the first time since 1958 that the footprint of the installation has increased, according to 910th historical records. The Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission, JobsOhio and the Western Reserve Port Authority teamed with USACE to make the property purchase possible.



“This project faced lots of challenges as the property had to be acquired and sold to the Air Force, which meant the design work for the project was paused until we had a green light to proceed. That, along with other challenges, meant we were awarding this military construction project on a tenacious deadline, so project funds didn't expire,” said Carolyn Russell, Louisville District project manager. “It took teamwork, dedication, tenacity, dedication, commitment, and lots of blood, sweat and tears to bring this MILCON to award! Hooah!”



The new main gate complex will employ state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enhance force protection and anti-terrorism capabilities for the personnel assigned to Youngstown Air reserve Station USACE Louisville District will oversee the project through completion then hand the new main gate complex over to the Air Force Reserve for occupancy and use.



Currently, the delivery of the project is scheduled for August 2025.

“We will work collectively to meet this goal while safely meeting the needs and requirements of the Air Force Reserves,” said Cristie Mitchell, Louisville District Planning, Programs and Project Management deputy chief. “I am confident, that through a spirit of cooperation and teamwork, we will overcome any challenges that come our way as we successfully deliver this project.”