From left to right: Col. Mike Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander; Lt. Col. Russ Whitlock, 910th Mission Support Group commander; Ed Smuke, Youngstown Air Reserve Station base civil engineer; Senior Airman J.J. Pinedo-Alva, 910th Airlift Wing Airman of the Year and 910th Security Forces Squadron; Cristie Mitchell, USACE Louisville District; Chad Gimmi, Congressman David Joyce’s office; Terry Slaybaugh, vice president of sites and infrastructure for JobsOhio; and Mike Coates, senior president of Mike Coates Construction participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking event for the main gate relocation project at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, April 23, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8405875
|VIRIN:
|240423-A-KX407-1011
|Resolution:
|4850x3234
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT