Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex

    Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    From left to right: Col. Mike Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander; Lt. Col. Russ Whitlock, 910th Mission Support Group commander; Ed Smuke, Youngstown Air Reserve Station base civil engineer; Senior Airman J.J. Pinedo-Alva, 910th Airlift Wing Airman of the Year and 910th Security Forces Squadron; Cristie Mitchell, USACE Louisville District; Chad Gimmi, Congressman David Joyce’s office; Terry Slaybaugh, vice president of sites and infrastructure for JobsOhio; and Mike Coates, senior president of Mike Coates Construction participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking event for the main gate relocation project at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, April 23, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 08:55
    Photo ID: 8405875
    VIRIN: 240423-A-KX407-1011
    Resolution: 4850x3234
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT