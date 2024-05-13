Youngstown Air Reserve Station, USACE breaks ground on new main gate complex

From left to right: Col. Mike Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander; Lt. Col. Russ Whitlock, 910th Mission Support Group commander; Ed Smuke, Youngstown Air Reserve Station base civil engineer; Senior Airman J.J. Pinedo-Alva, 910th Airlift Wing Airman of the Year and 910th Security Forces Squadron; Cristie Mitchell, USACE Louisville District; Chad Gimmi, Congressman David Joyce’s office; Terry Slaybaugh, vice president of sites and infrastructure for JobsOhio; and Mike Coates, senior president of Mike Coates Construction participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking event for the main gate relocation project at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, April 23, 2024.

