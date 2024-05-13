AMC deputy commanding general focuses on continuous transformation

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – As the Army continues to focus on delivering ready combat formations, Army sustainment enterprise leaders gathered here May 7-9 to discuss emerging maintenance demands, modernization, and contested logistics.



The Army Sustainment Forum, hosted by the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, was part of Sustainment Week and emphasized the ongoing drive for modernization amid evolving battlefield challenges. Senior logisticians from across the Army's active, Reserve, and Guard forces addressed the pivotal role of sustainers in meeting emerging demands.



Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, led the discussion during Sustainment Week.



“As we think about what it's like to fight in a large-scale combat operation, we have to stay focused on worldwide. Our processes have fundamentally not changed in the past 50 years,” said Mohan. “The Army represents our staying power as a nation and as a partner of the defense, though we do leverage our allies and partners and strengthen those relationships, our Army is primarily built in.”



Mohan emphasized the need for enhanced capabilities and adept data leadership to facilitate swifter and more informed decision-making across command echelons. This aligns closely with the Army Chief of Staff's four focus areas: warfighting, delivering ready combat formations, continuous transformation, and strengthening the profession, which enable combatant commanders’ operational reach and prolonged endurance.



“We live in a multi-domain environment, and you [senior logisticians] are represented as we move into the future, we have to get better at embedding our capabilities with each other. We have to get better with training at home together and understanding the way that you work and plan,” Mohan stated.



With sustainment at the core of military operations, the week focused on modernization efforts related to people, training, and equipment needed to aid commanders during multi-domain operations.



“We need to figure out how we drive change and fast,” said Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, commanding general of CASCOM and Sustainment Center of Excellence at Fort Gregg-Adams. “We have to modernize the entire sustainment domain.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, AMC’s senior enlisted leader, stated that the Army is focused on multidomain operations against a near-peer competitor, and this transformation requires new capabilities and force structure changes to enable delivering ready combat formations. As the Army continues to project strength, it must ensure the Warfighters have what they need to sustain and fight – anywhere in the world.



“Readiness is our most effective form of deterrence,” said Sellers. “The best way to win without fighting is by demonstrating our ability to win decisively when called to fight. Sustainment NCOs must continue to train, educate, and prepare for large-scale combat operations.”



During the event, the ASE focused on all aspects of logistics, including force modernization, food service programs, talent management, doctrine, and transportation, with a focus on sustaining large-scale combat operations that extend operational reach, and prolonged endurance.



As the Army continues modernizing to support multi-domain and large-scale combat operations, sustainment leaders must be prepared to provide innovative ways to support the warfighting profession.



Central to this vision is a predictive logistics strategy, aimed at optimizing materiel and services quantities while prioritizing resources and supported units.



Mohan underscored the importance of talent management, stressing the necessity for continuous transformation needed to sustain and deliver ready combat formations with precision.



Acknowledging the shifting information landscape and the preferences of the younger generation, Mohan highlighted the imperative for the Army to evolve its talent management strategies accordingly.



Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command stated that when it comes to sustainment operations the Army has to change the way it operates to ensure sustainability.



“Where you have persistent surveillance, you have long-range ties that can reach the depth of the battlefield, but it all comes down to talent management and having the right communication systems,” said Ragin.



Leaders also explored future sustainment capabilities essential for supporting large-scale combat operations at the summit, such as data analytics, contested operations and predictive logistics.

