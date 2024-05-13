Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and senior sustainer, led the Army Sustainment Forum, hosted by the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, as part of Sustainment Week at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia May 7-9. Mohan focused the ongoing drive for modernization amid evolving battlefield challenges. More than 300 senior logisticians from across the Army's active, Reserve, and Guard forces attended the forum to discuss future sustainment operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 18:25 Photo ID: 8404755 VIRIN: 240508-A-LP637-2204 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.7 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC deputy commanding general focuses on continuous transformation, by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.