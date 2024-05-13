Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC deputy commanding general focuses on continuous transformation

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and senior sustainer, led the Army Sustainment Forum, hosted by the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, as part of Sustainment Week at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia May 7-9. Mohan focused the ongoing drive for modernization amid evolving battlefield challenges. More than 300 senior logisticians from across the Army's active, Reserve, and Guard forces attended the forum to discuss future sustainment operations.

    This work, AMC deputy commanding general focuses on continuous transformation, by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

