AFMES Warehouse Ribbon Cutting

Photo By Jason Minto | DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – (Pictured left to right) Ms. Kate Rohrer, representing...... read more read more Photo By Jason Minto | DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – (Pictured left to right) Ms. Kate Rohrer, representing U.S. Senator Chris Coons, Mr. Mark Vojtecky, former Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Rohrer, AFMES Director, Mr. Lewis Kimball, Kimball Construction Company President, and U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Gambino, Philadelphia District Deputy Commander for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, cut the ribbon during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the AFMES Mark A. Vojtecky Logistics Wing warehouse addition at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 10, 2024. Mark, alongside Ret. U.S. Army Col. Louis Finelli, initiated the project and ensured it stayed fresh in leaders’ minds even as the AFMES transferred from U.S. Army Medical Research and Material Command to the Defense Health Agency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - After eight years of setbacks and waiting for the proverbial green light, the 2,500 square foot Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) Mark A. Vojtecky Logistics Wing warehouse addition finally received its long-anticipated ribbon cutting ceremony on May 10, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.



Once the well-earned appreciation was delivered to each member who assisted with the project, Mr. Mike Fasano, AFMES Chief of Logistics and DNA Operations Laboratory Support Director, explained how both AFMES and the eventual warehouse ended up at Dover Air Force Base in the first place.



“In 2007 we finally got the verdict that we we’re moving to Delaware, leaving just a little over two years to design, plan, and build the new AFMES facility,” says Fasano. “In the beginning, U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Louis Finelli and Mark were officially named the project managers.”



As Finelli’s primary duties filled most of his available time, Mr. Mark Vojtecky, then AFMES Chief of Staff, was heavily relied on to keep the project together and moving forward. Once the initial occupancy time passed and AFMES staff settled into their new building, requirements were quickly being gathered for a larger warehouse.



Due to changes in organizational alignment, transferring AFMES from U.S. Army Medical Research and Material Command (USAMRMC) to the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the warehouse project stalled and was ‘put on the back burner’.



“Mark knew the importance of continuity and how things easily get ‘lost in the shuffle’” explained Mr. Fasano. “He made sure to keep asking for the military construction funding that was already allocated to the warehouse project; and eventually succeeded in getting it transferred to DHA.”



The $3.4 million contract was awarded on July 8, 2020, and the project was completed in June 2022. Mr. Fasano recollected many facts and memories to share during his speech, but what stood out the most was his description of the man the newly minted building was named after.



“Mark Vojtecky is dedicated, genuine and caring. During his tenure at the AFMES, he dedicated himself to the success of the organization making sure to set us up even long after his departure,” expressed Fasano.



Likewise, the care and attention displayed during construction, from every helping hand, reassured Fasano this project would be a success not just for the immediate storage and staff, but for many years to come.