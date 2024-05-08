Baton Rouge Homeschool Student Gets Appointment to West Point

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | BATON ROUGE, La. — Homeschooled Senior and Civil Air Patrol Cadet, Thomas Watkins...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | BATON ROUGE, La. — Homeschooled Senior and Civil Air Patrol Cadet, Thomas Watkins receives an official appointment to the United States Military Academy (West Point) in a ceremony, here, at the Capitol City Composite Squadron Building, tonight at 6:30p.m. Lt. Col. Adam Marsh, U.S. Army Recruiting Baton Rouge Battalion Commanding Officer is presenting Watkins with an award and official appointment certificate for his prestigious accomplishment in selection from thousands of applicants. “It will be an honor to present his [appointment] certificate,” Marsh said. “The Army’s officer corps is a strong brotherhood, always welcoming the best and brightest leaders of tomorrow’s Army.” U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, Representative from Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District and Col. (Ret.) Peter Crean, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Louisiana and former West Point graduate, are also attending the ceremony as distinguished guests. see less | View Image Page

BATON ROUGE, La. — Homeschooled Senior and Civil Air Patrol Cadet, Thomas Watkins receives an official appointment to the United States Military Academy (West Point) in a ceremony, here, at the Capitol City Composite Squadron Building, tonight at 6:30p.m.



Lt. Col. Adam Marsh, U.S. Army Recruiting Baton Rouge Battalion Commanding Officer is presenting Watkins with an award and official appointment certificate for his prestigious accomplishment in selection from thousands of applicants.



“It will be an honor to present his [appointment] certificate,” Marsh said. “The Army’s officer corps is a strong brotherhood, always welcoming the best and brightest leaders of tomorrow’s Army.”



U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, Representative from Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District and Col. (Ret.) Peter Crean, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Louisiana and former West Point graduate, are also attending the ceremony as distinguished guests.



An appointment to West Point includes a full scholarship, with room and board, medical and dental care, along with a monthly pay allowance.



While attending West Point, students are considered officers-in-training and referred to ‘Cadets’, part of the United States Corps of Cadets (USCC), then commissioned as officers in the United States Armed Forces after graduation.



“Being able to visit, sit in class and eat lunch at West Point with the cadet corps was a turning point that showed me I can have a successful future from attending a premier college with history of creating leaders,” Watkins said. “My goal is to come out of USMA with a degree in defense and Strategic Studies.”

For more information to coordinate an interview with the West Point selectee, Thomas Watkins, contact our office or 1st Lt. Johnathan Jones johnathan.c.jones15.mil@army.mil at (601)-934-8173.

-30-