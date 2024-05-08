Fort Buchanan High School Students participate in a career practicum program

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Students, teachers, and community members gathered at the Antilles High School library to celebrate the successful completion of the 2024 career practicum class on May 9.



"The career practicum class offers opportunities for students to acquire school-to-career experience and jobs through a work practicum and related classroom instruction," said Dr. José M. Cotto Hernández, the program's teacher in charge.



Ulises Marrero Diaz, Fort Buchanan's Deputy to the Garrison Commander, was present during the ceremony.



"This is an amazing program. I can tell this from my personal experience as a parent. My oldest daughter participated in this career practicum at the installation legal office, and now she is an attorney. That indicates that the program works," said Marrero Diaz.



During the ceremony, the students who participated in the program reflected on their experiences.



"I did not know what to expect when I got to the mail room. There, I learned many things, including labeling, how to better manage my time, and how to be disciplined. Thank you very much for this opportunity," said Michael Ortega, who worked at the installation mail room as part of the practicum.



For the student Paulina Robles, working at the commissary allowed her to contribute to the For Buchanan community.



"I want to thank the entire commissary team for the incredible opportunity they provided to us during this school year. We are immensely grateful for the trust you placed in us, allowing us to take on meaningful responsibilities and contribute to the commissary's success. We will carry this experience through our career journey, said Robles.



Meanwhile, Abigail Carmona Rosado, who worked at the installation headquarters, enjoyed the experience.



"I had a great time. One of the duties I performed was on a project to research the history of the installation. I am very grateful for the experience," said Carmona.



This year, eleven departments and agencies at Fort Buchanan collaborated by allowing 19 students enrolled in the Career Practicum Class to work at their facilities. The work practicum places included the Fort Buchanan Garrison Commander's Office, Rodríguez Army Health Clinic, the Installation Legal Office, Commissary, Child Youth Center, Army Reserve Personnel Action Center, Directorate of Public Works, Welcome Center, Community Club, Antilles Elementary School, and Antilles Middle School.



The Career Practicum Program exemplifies how the Department of Defense schools at Fort Buchanan educate, engage, and empower military-connected students to succeed in a dynamic world.

