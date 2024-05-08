Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan High School Students participate in a career practicum program [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Buchanan High School Students participate in a career practicum program

    PUERTO RICO

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Students, teachers, and community members gathered at the Antilles High School library to celebrate the successful completion of the 2024 career practicum class on May 9.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8400915
    VIRIN: 240509-A-cc868-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan High School Students participate in a career practicum program [Image 8 of 8], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort buchanan

