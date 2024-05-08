LRC Ansbach transportation specialist has two brothers who also serve in military logistics

Photo By Cameron Porter | Stephen Davis is a transportation specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Stephen Davis is a transportation specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach at the Transportation Motor Pool. He also worked at the LRC Ansbach Drivers Testing and Training Station and the Central Issue Facility over the past six years. Pictured here, Davis poses for a photo while working a dispatch mission as the TMP while assisting Daniel Cooper, a transportation assistant, there. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – Stephen Davis grew up a military brat. Following in his father’s footsteps, he and his two brothers all chose to serve in the military, too. Davis, who is the oldest of the three, is a retired Air Force technical sergeant. His brother Jefferey is a retired Coast Guard petty officer first class, and his brother Jonathan is a captain in the Army – and they’re all logistics.



Davis works at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, the logistics experts and the face for customers on everything logistics in the Ansbach community, to include Illesheim and Katterbach.



After retiring from the Air Force in 2017, Davis took first took a job with the Exchange before accepting a job offer with LRC Ansbach. He started out at LRC Ansbach working at the Central Issue Facility, then the Drivers Testing and Training Station and now he’s at the Transportation Motor Pool, working as a transportation specialist.



As a transportation specialist, Davis helps manage all the daily operations there. This includes the fuel card program, key control, vehicle dispatch operations, customer service, bus driver scheduling and routes, and more. Recently, per a higher-level directive, a large quantity of LRC-managed non-tactical vehicles across Europe were transferred directly to the operational units. At LRC Ansbach, the number of NTVs were reduced by nearly 200 percent from over 350 to under 130. But Davis said since the program change is still relatively new, and the unit representatives LRC Ansbach supports often still need their assistance.



“We still assist the customers when needed, however it’s now their responsibility [to manage their assigned non-tactical vehicles],” Davis said. “Because it’s such a new program, the customers have never been through all this before – like getting new vehicle registrations and getting new fuel cards – so they are coming back to us asking for assistance, which of course we provide.”



Davis said he really enjoys working at LRC Ansbach. He likes the people he works with and the mission supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community, and he likes living in Bavaria, again. As a child, Davis and his brothers lived in Bamberg with their Army dad and their German mom, so it’s no wonder he enjoys living back in Bavaria, now.



Davis spent his last seven years of his 20-year Air Force career in Spangdahlem, Germany. Upon retirement, he lived in Grafenwoehr, Germany, for a year, and for the last six years he’s lived in Ansbach with his wife and their 8-year-old son. And they’re expecting another child soon, he said. In addition, Davis has a 23-year-old daughter who lives in the U.S.



“We enjoy all the opportunities to travel here and getting to see all this history and experience all these different cultures that are all consolidated in this region of Central Europe. And Ansbach is a small community. My son goes to school here, we’re right here in Beautiful Bavaria, and it’s just perfect,” said the 49-year-old logistics expert whose last job in the Air Force before retiring was 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron flight service center supervisor.”



“I’ve been in logistics my whole career, pretty much,” said Davis, who holds a master’s degree in cybersecurity from the University of Maryland Global Campus. “I worked in logistics for 20 years with the Air Force, and for the last six years I’ve been with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach.”



LRC Ansbach is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Ansbach directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Ansbach.



LRC Ansbach reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 405th AFSB provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.