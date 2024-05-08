Carrier Strike Group 11 Changes Command

NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash. – Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark relieved Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, during a ceremony held at Naval Station Everett, May 10.



Couture assumed command of CSG-11 in June 2023 and led the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group through its maintenance and work up phases preparing the strike groups for its upcoming deployment.



While under Couture’s command, CSG-11 operated in U.S. 7th Fleet with several other nations, participating in a variety of exercises and operations. Alongside allies and partners, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group’s presence in U.S. 7th Fleet reinforces the United States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Couture addressed the crew of the strike group’s accomplishments while under her command during the change of command ceremony.



"Warrior Team Eleven I am proud to have been the leader of your team while you accomplished great things,” said Couture. “When I joined the strike group at the end of a highly successful deployment to the 7th fleet area of responsibility, in the Philippine Sea, the South China Sea you were focused on warfighting, operating more effectively and efficiently than the day before thinking, preparing, and rehearsing for the future in the Pacific. Your accomplishments I witnessed over the last year are nothing short of remarkable.”



Clark, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and is a graduate of the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program. He has served in a variety of afloat and ashore billets as Naval Aviator, flying multiple variants of the H-60 helicopter.



“I am deeply honored to take command of this Strike Group and look forward to working with all the dedicated Sailors that man, maintain and operate this indispensable instrument of national power as we prepare for our next deployment," said Clark.

