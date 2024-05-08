NPS Concludes 21st Acquisition Research Symposium With Call to Action

The 21st annual NPS Acquisition Research Symposium wrapped up on May 9 with an agenda featuring Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Cara Abercrombie, the morning’s keynote speaker, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus, Chief of Naval Research, who chaired a panel on artificial intelligence in acquisition.



During her remarks, Abercrombie highlighted how portfolio management pilot projects informed by acquisition research are creating integrated, data-driven approaches that have in cases “shaved two to four years off the process to get a capability in the hands of the warfighter.”



Rothenhaus discussed how artificial intelligence, quantum sciences, and biosciences – critical to the Naval Science & Technology Strategy – are intersecting to create a more complex defense landscape. Papers from the panel chaired by Rothenhaus illustrated how large language models can be used to streamline processes in contracting, program management, and systems engineering, enabling improved human decision making.



The morning session also included a service acquisition roundtable with senior Department of Defense (DOD) acquisition officials and general officers, chaired by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Williamson, president of Lockheed Martin.



Later that day, members of the Planning, Programming, Budget and Execution (PPBE) Reform Commission indicated that some of their most significant recommendations pertain to better communications between DOD and Congress, not only where funds are best appropriated for national security, but at the right time to be reflected in the appropriations bills without impact to lead time.



International representatives from NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) discussed the new organization’s mission to coordinate defense needs and industrial production capacity across all member nations. They identified the organization’s nine priority technology areas, which are assessed every two years by NATO members. The international, collaborative approach includes end users, academia, and industry to meet the goal of quickly identifying, producing, and fielding innovative technologies that make a real-time difference in warfighting capabilities.



Throughout the proceedings, the call to action was clear: innovate to accelerate. Acquisition research enables shared learning and innovation in acquisition.



Research papers from the NPS Acquisition Research Symposium can be found at https://event.nps.edu/conf/app/researchsymposium/home#!/page/562?c=66.

