Drumming Up Harmony Across Continents

Musician 1st Class (Air Warfare) Raymond Leon Laffoon III's journey through rhythm and melody spans continents, echoing the vibrant beats of his diverse upbringing and the harmonious connections he fosters as a member of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band stationed in Naples, Italy.



Currently, Laffoon is in Libreville, Gabon supporting Obangame Express 2024, a Naval Forces Africa exercise along the western coast of Africa from Senegal to Namibia. The team will be performing alongside Gabonese military bands throughout the exercise.



Born in Sacramento, California, Laffoon's nomadic childhood as an Air Force brat exposed him to a myriad of cultures and musical traditions across the globe. From California to Guam, Louisiana to Germany, each destination left an indelible mark on his musical identity, shaping him into the versatile drummer, percussionist, and musical arranger he is today.



In his multifaceted role within the Navy Band, Laffoon serves not only as a drummer and percussionist but also as the Head of Public Affairs and Command Fitness Leader. His dedication to his craft extends beyond the confines of performance, encompassing a commitment to fostering connections and bridging cultural divides through music.



Reflecting on his travels, Laffoon's heart remains in Africa, particularly in Kenya, where the warmth of the people, the vibrant music, and the flavorful cuisine left an unforgettable impression. Ghana and Mauritius also hold special significance, their unique cultures and musical landscapes contributing to Laffoon's enriching experiences.



For aspiring Navy musicians and his younger self alike, he encourages slowing down, savoring each moment, and embracing the role of a musical ambassador. Beyond technical perfection, Laffoon emphasizes the importance of being approachable, entertaining, and, above all, making the audience dance and feel the music's groove.



Just recently, Laffoon and the Navy band, alongside their U.S. Marine Corps and Ghana Navy counterparts, played multiple performances in support of the combined African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa in Accra, Ghana.



As Laffoon continues to drum up harmony across continents, his journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of music to forge connections, bridge cultural divides, and bring joy to audiences far and wide. In every beat played, he embodies the spirit of camaraderie, creativity, and gratitude, epitomizing the essence of being a Navy musician.



During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. The U.S. routinely exercises with like-minded nations in Africa to build enduring relationships and combined capacity to ensure and safety and security of the regional maritime environment.



