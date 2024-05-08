Harmonizing Diplomacy Through Music

Photo By Takisha Miller | The opening ceremony for Obangame Express 2024 kicked off today, May 6, 2024. U.S....... read more read more Photo By Takisha Miller | The opening ceremony for Obangame Express 2024 kicked off today, May 6, 2024. U.S. Ambassador to Gabon, Vernelle FitzPatrick, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (RDML) Michael Mattis, Director of Strategic Effects, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Mr. William Moeller III, Foreign Policy Advisor, Naval Forces Africa, greeted Major General Brigitte Onkanowa, Ministry of Defence of Gabon. The ceremony officially began with speeches delivered by: AMB FitzPatrick, Minister Onkanowa, and RDML Mattis, in Libreville, Gabon. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. see less | View Image Page

Hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Rapid City, South Dakota, Musician 3rd Class Thad Alberty finds himself a long way from home in Libreville Gabon, where he serves as a vital member of the United States Navy Band supporting Naval Forces Africa’s exercise Obangame Express.



During Obangame Express 2024, a Naval Forces Africa exercise along the western coast of Africa from Senegal to Namibia, the band will be performing alongside Gabonese military bands throughout the exercise.



Alberty's role as a Musician 3rd Class extends far beyond the confines of traditional concert halls. Tasked with providing musical support for Navy ceremonies and public outreach initiatives, Alberty embodies the diplomatic mission of the Navy Band, working tirelessly to build and strengthen relationships with allies of the United States through the universal language of music.



Reflecting on his experiences, Alberty fondly recalls his time in Ghana as his favorite destination in Africa. Immersed in the vibrant sights, sounds, and flavors of Ghanaian culture, Alberty was struck by the undeniable talent of local musicians, particularly the Ghanaian military band. This eye-opening experience challenged his preconceived notions about the music industry, reminding him that talent knows no boundaries and can be found in every corner of the globe.



Recently, Alberty and the Navy band, alongside their U.S. Marine Corps and Ghana Navy counterparts, played multiple performances in support of the combined African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa in Accra, Ghana.



When asked about advice for aspiring musicians considering a career in the Navy Band, Alberty emphasizes the unparalleled experiences and rewards awaiting those who choose to serve in the Navy Band. From the opportunity to play music professionally to the chance to serve one's country and maintain physical fitness.



As Thad Alberty continues to harmonize diplomacy through his musical endeavors, his journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of music to bridge cultures, foster connections, and inspire unity. In every note played, he embodies the spirit of service and dedication, forging bonds that transcend borders and resonate with audiences around the world.



