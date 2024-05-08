Navy Chief Journey to Obangame Express 2024

Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Nobriga's 17-year journey in the United States Navy reflects unwavering dedication and adaptability. From Santa Clarita, California to Italy and now to Africa, he has embraced diverse experiences and pursued excellence at every turn.



Stationed in Naples, Italy, as a Medical Planner for Naval Forces Europe and Africa, Chief Nobriga plays a vital role in shaping medical support strategies, including coordinating with African partner nations.



Currently, Nobriga and his team are in Libreville, Gabon working alongside African partners for Obangame Express. The team is building contingency planning for medical emergencies that may happen during the exercise which spans from Senegal to Angola.



Obangame Express, an expansive maritime exercise spanning 17 West African countries, serves as a platform for Chief Nobriga and his team to innovate and collaborate on medical solutions tailored to the region's unique challenges. From patient movement strategies to emergency care protocols, his efforts are instrumental in strengthening maritime security cooperation in Africa.



What resonates most with Chief Nobriga about Navy life is its ever-changing nature. "No year is the same, no duty station is the same," he remarks.



The thrill of travel all over Africa, the complexity of problem-solving, and the need for constant adaptation fuel his passion for service. In the Navy, every day brings new opportunities and demands resilience—a quality Chief Nobriga exemplifies.



Beyond the uniforms and the missions, Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Nobriga represents the backbone of the Navy's global presence—a committed, adaptable, and compassionate leader whose journey epitomizes the ethos of service. As he continues to navigate the seas of change, his legacy of excellence remains steadfast, a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who serve.



During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. The U.S. routinely exercises with like-minded nations in Africa to build enduring relationships and combined capacity to ensure and safety and security of the regional maritime environment.



U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control of military forces in peace and war. U.S. Africa Command employs the broad-reaching diplomacy, development, and defense approach to foster interagency efforts and help negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.



