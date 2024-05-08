Deputy CoS, G-3/5/7 Lt. Gen. Matlock tours USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, discusses future stationing actions and posture growth

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Col. Reid Furman, commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (left) welcomes Lt. Gen. Patrick...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Col. Reid Furman, commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (left) welcomes Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, deputy chief of staff for G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, at Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 9. Matlock paid a visit to USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to gain insights into future stationing actions and to observe the progress made on the movement of Special Operations Forces to Baumholder. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, deputy chief of staff for G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, paid a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz on May 9, to gain insights into future stationing actions and to observe the progress made on the movement of Special Operations Forces to Baumholder (SOF2BH).



The visit started with a comprehensive briefing held at the Baumholder garrison headquarters on Smith Barracks, facilitated by Col. Reid Furman, commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, along with Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander of 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Senior Responsible Officer (SRO), and other key leaders within the garrison.



Furman provided a thorough overview detailing the garrison's footprint and services, with emphasis on infrastructure priorities, investments, and forthcoming projects.



The briefing included discussions on military training areas, quality of life initiatives, and the planned relocation of SOF2BH by FY26/27. This strategic move is intended to address overcrowding concerns in Stuttgart, improve training capabilities by aligning units with suitable training areas, and enhance airfield support within the region.



Matlock’s tour itinerary included visits to SOF2BH areas in Baumholder, the Miesau Army Depot in Miesau, Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, and Coleman Worksite in Mannheim, Germany.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.