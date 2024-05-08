Youth Fishing Derby nurtures community bonds and young anglers

More than 150 youths aged 2-15 registered in Fort Hunter Liggett’s (FHL) 22nd Annual Youth Fishing Derby at the Del Venturi Reservoir, April 27, 2024. Approximately 300-400 people participated in this event and families travel from across the state to attend due to its popularity. FHL appreciates the continued support of sponsors and volunteers that make this annual event a success.



Fifteen-year-old Mason Knudst from Templeton, California, won first place for his age category and the overall derby with a 21.5 inch rainbow trout. There was a tie for the 0-6 years old category with Bella Rodriguez and Easton Edwards catching17.5 inch fish. Madeline Rodriguez placed first with a 20.25 inch catch for the 7-11-year-old category.



“The Fishing Derby is a great opportunity to share Fort Hunter Liggett’s beautiful natural resources with the public and gives youth a chance to get out of the homes, away from the screens and maybe pick up a life-long hobby and have a great time,” said FHL Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Rupp. He is relinquishing his position on May 9 to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Buzard and is glad he got to be part of this event for one more time.



The Fishing Derby is FHL’s culminating event celebrating the Month of Military Child. The FHL Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) is the lead for the event and according to its director Bryan Lee-Ruiz, his staff has been working tireless for last several months and he really appreciates their dedication. “Although we are the action officers, it’s really a team effort with all the directorates to make this happen,” said Lee-Ruiz. FHL Emergency Services provided security, Public Works prepped the area and provided the generators, the environmental division assessed area for any potential environmental concerns and selection of type of fish for event, and safety divisions to make sure it is a safe environment.”



“Fort Hunter Liggett is part of the community, and the Fishing Derby is just one small way we can say ‘thank you’ and give back to our friends and neighbors,” said FHL Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter. “I’m excited that through a long-standing partnership with Fish and Wildlife we can allow the adult participants a chance to fish after the youth derby.”



In addition to providing the rainbow trout, California Fish and Wildlife wardens measured fish while DFMWR logged entries. They also walked around the premise to ensure safe fishing practices. “It’s all about the kids and we want them to have fun and continue fishing because they are the future,” said Warden Nicole Tatum.



According to Lee, the rainbow trout is not endemic to the area and will die off when the temperature starts to rise. He adds that whatever is not harvested during the event “goes back to the life cycle” feeding the birds and other animals. The rainbow trout was chosen because it does not pose any harm to the fish living in the reservoir.



Children and adults alike provided positive feedback on the event with many making plans to attend next year’s derby. Lee-Ruiz says that without the continued support of the sponsors, this event would not be possible. Event sponsors: USAA, IHG Military Hotels, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Trout Unlimited, A&G Plumbing, McDonalds, L.A. Hearne Company, Azcona Harvesting and 4 Seasons Outfitters. (No endorsement implied)

For more information on upcoming public events at FHL, visit https://hunterliggett.armymwr.com.

