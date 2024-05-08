Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area reopens

Photo By Ashley Webster | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Webster | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell Hull Dam known as the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area has reopened following construction work recently completed to stabilize the rock bluff below the dam. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 9, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell Hull Dam known as the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area has reopened to the public following construction work recently completed to stabilize the rock bluff below the dam.



The closure began in October 2023, which involved removing any loose or severely eroded rock that could pose a hazard to the public.



Wesley Butler, maintenance supervisor at the Cordell Hull Power Plant, said public safety is always the driving force behind projects like this one.



“We didn’t want any rocks or parts of the bluff above the parking lot to be a danger to visitors,” Butler said. “This work to stabilize the bluff took some time but the Corps of Engineers had to get this done to safeguard people foremost and of course their vehicles.”



Butler said a contractor is expected to repave the parking lot during the week of May 20-25, 2024. During this work, visitors will be directed to open parking areas to access the recreation and fishing areas.



For additional information, contact the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034. Follow Cordell Hull Lake at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake for more news and information.



