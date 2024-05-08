Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area reopens

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 9, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell Hull Dam known as the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area has reopened to the public following construction work recently completed to stabilize the rock bluff below the dam.

    The closure began in October 2023, which involved removing any loose or severely eroded rock that could pose a hazard to the public.

    Wesley Butler, maintenance supervisor at the Cordell Hull Power Plant, said public safety is always the driving force behind projects like this one.

    “We didn’t want any rocks or parts of the bluff above the parking lot to be a danger to visitors,” Butler said. “This work to stabilize the bluff took some time but the Corps of Engineers had to get this done to safeguard people foremost and of course their vehicles.”

    Butler said a contractor is expected to repave the parking lot during the week of May 20-25, 2024. During this work, visitors will be directed to open parking areas to access the recreation and fishing areas.

    For additional information, contact the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034. Follow Cordell Hull Lake at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake for more news and information.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

