Rabbi Celebrates Passover on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

In a unique display of interservice support, Rabbi Isaac Rosenberg, a Coast Guard Auxiliary Chaplain, visited USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) to observe Passover with Jewish Sailors aboard.

“This particular event is historic,” said Rosenberg. “This is the first time that a Coast Guard Auxiliary Chaplain provided support to the Navy. This is unique and might be something that we can provide in the future.”

The Coast Guard’s Auxiliary Chaplain Support (ACS) Program provides additional support to the active duty chaplain corps. ACS chaplains are capable of performing nearly all chaplain duties, regardless of their religious affiliation. As an auxiliary chaplain for the Coast Guard, Rosenberg is prepared to provide additional support when called upon.

“For me it is a normal thing to deploy on a Coast Guard cutter for two weeks,” said Rosenberg. “Getting underway is something I love and look forward to.”

Rabbi Rosenberg came aboard IKE to lead the ship’s Passover observance. Rosenberg’s presence highlighted the importance of being able to provide for the spiritual needs of all Sailors, specifically for Jewish Sailors onboard IKE during this religious observance.

“As chaplains we have our own religions,” said Rosenberg, “but it takes someone from your religion to know what you need, therefore, it is important that a Rabbi comes here to serve IKE’s Jewish community and make sure that the ship is fully capable to do so in the future. This is important [in order] to execute the mission that the country expects from them.”

The Rabbi's visit was warmly received by the ship's crew and Jewish community, who appreciated the opportunity to celebrate Passover with a Rabbi.

“Last deployment we didn't have this opportunity, so it is certainly nice to take advantage of it,” said Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Hunter Palmer. “Chaplain Rosenberg has a deep knowledge of the religion and it was nice to have him as a resource to explain the finer points and significance of Passover and the Seder meal.”

The Navy has long prioritized the spiritual well-being and growth of its servicemen and women, providing chaplains of various faiths to minister to the spiritual needs of personnel deployed around the world.

“Having religious diversity within our Navy Chaplain Corps not only allows our Sailors to practice according to their faith traditions and spiritual beliefs,” said Chaplain Larry Jones, Assistant Command Chaplain, “but it also offers an opportunity to discover different religious views from a professional in that practice. The ability to remain spiritually ready supports our Sailors in completing their mission and returning home with honor.”

As IKE and its crew bid Rabbi Rosenberg farewell, his visit serves as a reminder of the Navy's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where individuals of all backgrounds can serve with dignity and respect.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group deployed on Oct. 14 on a scheduled deployment and is operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations to deepen strategic relationships with allies and partners and to support maritime security and stability.

