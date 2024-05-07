I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Recognized as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Recognized as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2023, Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler is a Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He is responsible for diagnosing, maintaining, operating, and addressing malfunctions in avionics and electronic warfare systems, ensuring their optimal functionality before each takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Recognized as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2023, Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler is a Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



He is responsible for diagnosing, maintaining, operating, and addressing malfunctions in avionics and electronic warfare systems, ensuring their optimal functionality before each takeoff.



Chandler enlisted in the Air Force on September 2, 1998; his first assignment was with the 68th Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, as an Aircraft Armament Systems specialist on the F-16 and A-10. In 2001, he transferred to the 40th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin AFB, Florida, focusing on the F-15 and A-10. His final active-duty assignment led him to cross-train as an Aerospace Propulsion specialist with the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona.



In 2007, after nearly a decade of active-duty service, he officially joined the 908th AMXS engine shop as a traditional reservist. In 2008, his deep dedication led him to transition from a traditional reservist to an Air Reserve Technician.



From the start of his career, Chandler aspired to work in the engine shop. Although he didn't start with engines immediately after basic training and had to wait his turn to cross-train, he immediately developed a passion for it.



“I hope that what I've been working on in the past few years comes to fruition, and I'm able to move up the ladder and impact as many people as I can,” he said. “My leadership exudes the energy that makes people want to do better, learn more, and seize opportunities, and I'm ready to provide that same energy to others as well.”



As a teenager, Chandler knew he wanted to serve in the Air Force.



“I joined so that I [would be] able to serve my country and fulfill my patriotic duty while also learning a trade and getting out of my hometown,” he shared. “My family is very patriotic since my dad served in the Army as a UH-1 helicopter engine mechanic in Vietnam, so it was a decision all of us thought highly of.”



Since joining, he has deployed three times, with his most impactful deployment being to Qatar in 2013. He admired the teamwork and ambition of the 908th members, making it easy for all to succeed in their mission.



Chandler's current goals include being promoted to Senior Master Sergeant and becoming a flight chief. At present, he is a member of the First Sergeant’s Council and serves as an additional duty first sergeant for the 908th MXG and AMXS. In his downtime, he enjoys spending time with his wife and kids, hunting, and volunteering with his local church.



Chandler, an exemplary senior noncommissioned officer, exhibits drive, dedication, and a desire to make improvements in any way and for anyone he can. He embraces challenges, knowing he has the trust and support of his unit to succeed.