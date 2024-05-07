I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler

Recognized as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2023, Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler is a Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He is responsible for diagnosing, maintaining, operating, and addressing malfunctions in avionics and electronic warfare systems, ensuring their optimal functionality before each takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US