Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing

    Recognized as the 908th Airlift Wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2023, Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler is a Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He is responsible for diagnosing, maintaining, operating, and addressing malfunctions in avionics and electronic warfare systems, ensuring their optimal functionality before each takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8391190
    VIRIN: 240508-F-MG843-1001
    Resolution: 6600x5100
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Spotlight
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    I am The 908th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT