Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, a Day in the Life of a Corps of Engineers Administrative Professional

The day-to-day work of an Army civilian administrative professional can be very complex. From welcoming new employees into the organization, to keeping supervisors up to date on policy and procedures and managing government purchase card accounts, administrative professionals keep the organization running at peak performance.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Galveston District (SWG), employs dozens of administrative professionals. This year, the District wanted to bring all their admin staff together for the Admin of the Year Award presentation April 23, 2024, at the Jadwin Building in Galveston, Texas, said Neil F. Murphy, Chief of Public Affairs, USACE, SWG.

After the award presentation, SWG held two days of administrative professional training at the Rosenberg Library to share new information and align processes and procedures, in Galveston, Texas, April 24-25, 2024.

To provide additional training and resource education to their dedicated, hard-working team members, SWG organizers scheduled a first annual, two-day offsite admin professional training session.

Subject matter experts gave instruction on 13 topics, including property and inventory hand receipts, budget, security, government purchase card, in and out processing, new employee orientation, awards, and more.

“The command has made it a priority to provide their administrative professionals, who work at multiple regional offices up and down the Texas Gulf Coast, an opportunity to meet up with their peers to network at least once a year, to share the latest policy resources, and allow our veteran admins to share solutions they’ve acquired through their experiences with our more junior professionals,” Murphy said.

Ms. Patricia L. Agee and Ms. Veronica S. McQueen, both executive office administrative professionals, helped coordinate the event, with the help of last year’s SWG Admin of the Year, Carol M. Carrasco.

“We’re creating this admin training program to empower our people with all the tools they need to accomplish their missions, whatever the task might be,” McQueen said.

Agee has been an administrative professional for 30 years. She has seen the career change in many ways, she said.

“We used to have to answer the phone before it rang three times,” Agee said, “Now, everybody has a cell phone. We help arrange travel, make sure that supervisors are on track and up to date on policies and procedures. Every day, we have to solve problems and adapt to new information.”

Agee said she and her team of admin professionals are building a local database which staff can access easily to look for relevant guidance to resolve a problem.

“We have so many new people that have questions,” Agee said. “A lot of people work outside of the headquarters building, so this admin research database should help answer most of their questions quickly, so they can complete that task and move on to the next.”

Several supervisors dropped by the training session, to show support for their administrative professional.

“I love recognizing Admin Professional Day,” said Duane W. Bieber, Chief of SWG Resource Management (RM). “Our administrative staff is amazing, we have some great, great employees in this group.”

Organizers intend for the winner(s) of the Admin of the Year Award to take the lead in planning next year’s training event. SWG’s dual Admin of the Year Award winners for 2024 are second time winner (2015) Susan E. Martin, Project Management (PM-J), and Mellissa S. Delehanty, Office of Counsel.

