    Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, a Day in the Life of a Corps of Engineers Administrative Professional [Image 5 of 9]

    Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, a Day in the Life of a Corps of Engineers Administrative Professional

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Luke Waack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Amanda S. Crawford, SWG administrative officer, gives a block of instruction during admin offsite training at the Rosenberg Library in Galveston, Texas, April 24, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Luke Waack.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8391127
    VIRIN: 240424-A-XJ740-1086
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, a Day in the Life of a Corps of Engineers Administrative Professional [Image 9 of 9], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    People
    training
    Galveston District
    Coastal Texas
    adminstrative professional day

