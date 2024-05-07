Oh Say Can You See Your Patriotic Pet Earning Top Prizes? Exchange’s Photo Contest Giving Away $3,000 in Gift Cards

Courtesy Photo | Do you have a patriotic pet who is also photogenic? Don’t miss the Patriot Pet Photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Do you have a patriotic pet who is also photogenic? Don’t miss the Patriot Pet Photo Contest from @shopmyexchange! Snap a photo of your pets in their most patriotic outfit or setting and submit it at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes May 1 through May 31 for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in gift cards. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service isn’t kitten around. Military shoppers can send their patriotic pet photos right meow for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in prizes in the Patriot Pet Photo Contest.



From May 1 through May 31, eligible Exchange shoppers 18 years and older worldwide—including honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard employees and retirees—can participate in the patriotic-themed pet photo contest. Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes and submit a photo of their pet adorned in a patriotic costume or posing against a patriotic backdrop for a chance to win. The contest is sponsored by Hill’s Science Diet.



Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Eight runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“For many Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians, pets are a part of the family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This contest gives the military community a chance to show off their four-legged friends in a fun and rewarding way.”



Contest rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes beginning May 1. Winners will be selected on or around June 16.



