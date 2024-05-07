DoDEA Middle School Prodigy Sweeps High School Language Contest

Courtesy Photo | A DoDEA Middle School student sweeps the Western Carolina University World High...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A DoDEA Middle School student sweeps the Western Carolina University World High School Languages Contest, triumphing in three challenging Japanese language categories—Conversation, Poetry, and Trivia. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas has 50 schools and is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world. (Courtesy Illustration) see less | View Image Page

In a stunning display of linguistic prowess, Elizabeth-Jane Hill, a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Faith Middle School student, dominated the Western Carolina University World Languages Contest held today for high school students across the Carolinas and North Georgia. Despite being a middle school student, Hill outshone her older peers by clinching first place in three demanding categories of Japanese language competition.



The contest, a rigorous challenge involving students proficient in Spanish, French, and Japanese, saw Hill excelling in Japanese Conversation, Poetry, and a comprehensive Trivia Game encompassing all levels of the language. Her achievements in these categories underscore her exceptional skill and dedication to mastering Japanese.



Hill’s journey in Japanese began just this school year through the DoDEA Virtual School, a testament to her quick learning and passion for the language.



"We are so proud of the initiative that Elizabeth-Jane took to learn Japanese this year and enter the contest as a middle school student," said Audrey Torres, English to Speakers of Other Languages/World Language Instructional System Specialist. She further noted the progressive language offerings at Faith MS, including French and Spanish alongside Japanese, all aimed at enhancing linguistic skills among students.



Jennifer Howard, facilitator at Faith MS, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Hill’s success is not just a personal victory but a great reflection on our school and DoDEA. Her hard work and passion for Japanese are truly inspiring."



This accomplishment highlights Hill’s individual talent and dedication but also showcases the effectiveness of the DoDEA Virtual School's instruction and the robust language programs at Faith Middle School. As the school community celebrates her success, they look forward to continuing their language offerings next year, nurturing more students like Hill who aspire to excel in global languages.