Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoDEA Middle School Prodigy Sweeps High School Language Contest

    DoDEA Middle School Prodigy Sweeps High School Language Contest

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    A DoDEA Middle School student sweeps the Western Carolina University World High School Languages Contest, triumphing in three challenging Japanese language categories—Conversation, Poetry, and Trivia. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas has 50 schools and is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world. (Courtesy Illustration)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8390642
    VIRIN: 240508-D-D0522-9163
    Resolution: 828x992
    Size: 744.78 KB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Middle School Prodigy Sweeps High School Language Contest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoDEA Middle School Prodigy Sweeps High School Language Contest

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoDEA Americas
    World Class Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT