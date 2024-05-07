DoDEA Middle School Prodigy Sweeps High School Language Contest

A DoDEA Middle School student sweeps the Western Carolina University World High School Languages Contest, triumphing in three challenging Japanese language categories—Conversation, Poetry, and Trivia. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas has 50 schools and is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world. (Courtesy Illustration)
