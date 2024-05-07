Sailors learn resiliency tools through CREDO’s ARSENAL

Religious Program Specialists, assigned to various commands in the Hampton Roads area, attended a Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) class at the Westin hotel in Virginia Beach, April 26.

The class – titled ARSENAL – is led by Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s CREDO team and teaches Sailors about seven areas of personal resilience.

The seven areas of resilience – awareness, rest, support, exercise, nutrition, attitude, and learning – make up the name of the class: ARSENAL.

Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Jacqara Johnson, assigned to Naval Surface Force Atlantic, said he found the self-assessments in the class to be helpful.

“It allows us to take a look at ourselves,” said Johnson. “That’s important for us, because we are often helping Sailors. I believe we have to know where we stand with our own resiliency to help others.”

During the one-day class, CREDO facilitator Tom Jensen – a retired 24-year Air Force and Army National Guard veteran – taught Sailors about each of the seven areas of resilience.

“There’s a difference between stress management and resilience,” said Jensen. “Resilience is what energizes you and keeps you going throughout the day. Stress is like a wave, it has a predictable effect, and we can handle it all for the most part. The problem is when those stresses accumulate and we’re out of our comfort zone.”

Jensen explained various impacts that chronic stress can have on the body, noting that being proactive is important.

“Instead of waiting until stress becomes an illness, let’s look at our habits in exercise, nutrition, rest, and relationships - the whole body - total wellness,” said Jensen.



Sailors interested in taking the class can reach out to their Chaplain or Religious Program Specialist(s) to sign up. CNRMA’s CREDO classes support increasing the quality of life and service for Sailors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.



