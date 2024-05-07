Army Demonstrates VANGUARD 24 Capabilities at AUSA Global Force Symposium during ‘Warrior’s Corner’

The Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT), Expeditionary Live, Virtual and Constructive Command Center (XLCC), Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO) and Threat Battle Command Force (TBCF) systems had the honor of demonstrating program integration initiatives in support of the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) experimentation, testing and training requirements for the Army during the 2024 AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition in Huntsville, Alabama, on March 26.



The Project Manager Cyber, Test and Training (PM CT2) within the Program Executive Office for Simulation Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) highlighted the integration work of three programs to support MDO requirements.



This effort involved partnering with the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) to reduce risk for testing and training of emerging modernization equipment. The XLCC, the IEWTPT and the TSMO TBCF systems demonstrated and highlighted the collective system of advancements in support of MDO.



“The Army’s modernization efforts are creating more complex systems with advanced sensors and inoperability requirements," said Jennifer Gillum, chief, Multi-Domain Operations Environment, and product director, eXpeditionary Live Virtual Command Center, PEO STRI. “This is requiring us to have to come up with new innovative ways for testing and training. Some of these future programs that we are supporting include long-range precision fires, intelligent systems, future vertical lift, counter-UAS and directed energy, hypersonics, and electronic warfare.”



The demonstration at the Warriors Corner featured MDO experimentation, testing and training focused on XLCC, IEWTPT and TBCF and illustrated how each system integrates in a scenario. This integration is set to drive multi-domain intel, test and training and will support home station sites.



PM CT2 is collaborating with Fort Huachuca, Arizona, in a series of experimentations that continue to mature the efforts in support of MDO at ATEC.



“We’ve proven what our goal is at the end of the MDO roadmap,” said David Amerello, product director support, eXpeditionary Live Virtual Command Center, PEO STRI. “How we’re getting there is that we’re incrementally building and testing constantly, using multiple events across multiple years and a test bed at Fort Huachuca. Vanguard 24 will happen in September 2024, and the main concept is their proving distributed testing. They will be testing out at multiple locations, with the headquarters being at Fort Huachuca.”



PEO STRI and its stakeholders plan to continue expanding and supporting MDO live, virtual, and constructive capabilities during future events in support of their commitment to the Army of 2030.

