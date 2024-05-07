Sailor Spotlight: Devoting Time to Community, Colleagues

(Editor's Note: Sailor Spotlight is a series of stories featuring personality profiles.)



Yeoman 2nd Class Jada Glaspie is passionate about helping others. The eldest of three children, Glaspie has grew up putting the needs of her siblings before her own. It’s a trait she still carries with her as the administrative clerk for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).



“YN2 Glaspie was my sponsor, she took me under her wing, guided me through and became one of my closest friends,” said YN2 Selina Swisher. “Working with her is amazing! She always gives a helping hand with a smile on her face, and she also brings a positive perspective working alongside her. I will miss her when she leaves Hawaii next month.”



When Glaspie joined the Navy in 2021, she wanted to be a role model for her younger brothers.



“When I was 11 years old, I was sent to my grandmother and uncle to have a better life,” she recalled. “My uncle was a retired Army veteran and he was taking care of my grandmother (his sister). Moving in with my uncle and transitioning from poor to middle class was an eye opener, and I wanted to set the example for my younger brothers just like my uncle did for me.”



With her determination to strive for a better life, she aspires to be a naval officer in the next five years and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Human Resources at American Military University.



Despite a hectic work and school schedule, she still makes time to help others.



“During my tour here at joint base, I have contributed over 600 hours to my local community by going to cleanups during the weekend, helping the youth with my church, providing meals to the elderly, cleaning up the highways, and volunteering in retirement ceremonies,” said explained. “Working with different branches of service was one of the best things about helping the community, especially during the water crisis.”



Glaspie’s many achievements at JBPHH include receiving the presidential outstanding volunteer medal, the Navy and Marine Achievement medal, and two Flag letters of commendation, Meritoriously Advanced Program, Warrior of the Month, and Sailor of the Year nominee, and Sailor of the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.



“Remember your ‘why’ is a great fuel to becoming successful in your career,” said Glaspie. “Having a mentor and putting myself out there also was a great help. Anytime my chain of command said they needed people I was always there.”



Glaspie’s favorite quote from writer Kate Hodges inspired her to become the Sailor she is today: Behind every great woman… is another great woman.



“This quote is really inspirational to me,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am as a Sailor if it wasn’t for Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Shivers and Senior Chief Yeoman Harris, two powerful women who I always looked up to.”

