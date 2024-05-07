Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Spotlight: YN2 Jada Glaspie

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    YN2 Jada Glaspie, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam discuss daily tasks with YN2 Selina Swisher. The Department of the Navy (DON) celebrates Women's History Month to commemorate the contributions of military and civilian women to the DON. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 22:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region HAwaii
    Sailor spotlight
    Jada Glaspie

