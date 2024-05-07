YN2 Jada Glaspie, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam discuss daily tasks with YN2 Selina Swisher. The Department of the Navy (DON) celebrates Women's History Month to commemorate the contributions of military and civilian women to the DON. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 22:12 Photo ID: 8389251 VIRIN: 240429-N-XM133-1000 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.29 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Spotlight: YN2 Jada Glaspie, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.